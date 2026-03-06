Visitors at Iranian Embassy mourn Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | He will guide us always: In pages of Condolence Book, expressions of pain and loss

“It (the Ayatollah’s death) is a loss for the Muslim ummah across the globe,” Taslim Ahmed Rehmani, president of the think tank Muslim Political Council of India, wrote in the Condolence Book.

The air inside the Iranian Embassy on Barakhamba Road in New Delhi is still, and the silence is broken only by the soft scratching of pen on paper.

On a long table draped in black cloth is a line of glass vases, with clusters of white roses in each. Beyond the long table is a screen of black cloth; in front, there is a line of chairs upholstered in black.

On the screen are pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, watching over the table and the open book placed on it. The book is for visitors to mourn the late Supreme Leader of Iran and Iranian Shi’ism.