Visiting Scholars

Idea Exchange provides students with an opportunity to interact with power influencers and thought leaders,besides our journalists. This week,the students of Maxfort School,Rohini interacted with Israeli Ambassador Alon Ushpiz.

Anjanay Mishra,student,(Maxfort School): For many years Israel has been struggling for its existence. What steps will you take to maintain peace between your country and neighbouring countries?

I have been dealing with the peace process for 10-15 years,it was the backbone of my career. The most important thing about this ongoing venture in the Middle East is to never lose hope. You have to understand that there is a peace process and this is going to end up with a two-state solution and you have to contain the crisis. You have to understand that on the other side,there is a partner and that he is a human being. There are mothers,fathers,families and children. You have to be very restrained and calculative and never lose sight of where you want to go. One of the most indispensable things from an Israeli point of view is security. If we dont find a formula to provide Israelis with security,the peace will not last. Israel was conceived in the cradle of the horrible events of World War-II and the Holocaust. This cradle helps us identity ourselves as a Jewish state. And the minute you reach this conclusion,there is a certain importance to other side accepting you as who you are.

Nishta Aggarwal,student(MAXFORT SCHOOL): How do you view relations between India and Israel in the coming five years or so?

We are going through a very positive process of increasing mutual understanding and recognition. Look at the number of tourists travelling between the two countries  it is almost one lakh people a year. India has become the largest origin country in Asia when it comes to tourism in Israel. For Israelis,India has become a kind of milestone. We are investing a huge amount of money into enhancing cultural ties with India.

