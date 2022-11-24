scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Visit these resto-bars in Delhi to savour FIFA World Cup matches

Many pubs offer various discounts on food and alcohol every night till the games last.

As the FIFA World Cup got underway in Qatar this week, here’s a look at some resto-bars in Delhi-NCR that you can hit for a pint or a plate alongside live screenings of all the matches. A bonus is the many enthusiasts and fans roaring next to you.

Yes Minister – Pub & Kitchen, Adchini, New Delhi

The remodelled interior of Essex Farms now has a snazzy red-and-blue lighting scheme, sleek minimalist wooden furniture, a bowling alley and a pool and is the perfect spot for a World Cup viewing party. The pub offers various discounts on food and alcohol every night till the games last, with Tuesday’s offer being a litre of Budweiser (Rs 995), Lone Wolf (Rs 895) or Bira Blonde Lager (Rs 1,045). Taxes not included. Contact: 9711495495.

Glued Reloaded, Sector 41, Noida

This recreation centre features a pool, snooker, archery, bowling, cricket nets, and many arcades — along with live screenings of the World Cup games, including the 12.30 am ones. The cuisine is Indian and continental (no alcohol) and is a more budget-friendly and kids-friendly alternative on the list. Contact: 9540049974.

Pebble Street, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

The famed bar with beer taps on all tables in the always-bustling New Friends Colony community centre will screen all the World Cup games except the 12.30 ones. They offer continental, Mexican and Indian cuisines at mid-range prices. Contact: 9818864153.

The Irish House, Nehru Place, New Delhi

The Irish House will be offering special food and drink menus for the World Cup, with a 2+1 offer on Budweiser pints, and discounted prices for small bites, burgers and wraps. Similar offers will go at the bar’s Mall of India outlet in Noida. Contact: 8291852504.

Underdoggs Aerocity, New Delhi

The resto-bar has foosball, darts, carrom, darts, Jenga and many other board games, alongside the live screening of the matches, and features Asian, Mexican, Continental and Indian cuisines. The menu is on the pricier side of this list, with a rich variety of cocktails, wines and scotches alongside the usual options. Contact: 9999366344.

