Vishwas finds unlikely ally in DCW member

The drama surrounding AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and a woman volunteer made its way into the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday when a member publicly revolted against chairperson Barkha Singh for having sent Vishwas a notice.

Juhi Khan was with Singh through her conference but at the end of it she stood up and declared in full media glare that she was quitting the commission as Singh was “maligning AAP leader Kumar Vishwas”. Khan called the conference a political conspiracy against Vishwas before walking off.

Singh tried to stop the irate member from making a statement but failed. She later alleged that Khan had recently shifted her political allegiance from Congress to the AAP.

The commission had sent Vishwas a notice after a woman volunteer sent it a complaint, alleging that her family had asked her to leave the house because Vishwas was not publicly clarifying he did not have a relationship with her.

The complaint alleged that her name was being sullied in social media forums and that Vishwas and his wife should both condemn the allegations against the complainant to prevent “her family from breaking apart because of the allegations”.

After the commotion at the media meet, Singh told The Indian Express, “AAP sent Khan to disrupt the press conference. I got to know that she may have taken membership of AAP. All I want Vishwas to do is save the woman’s marriage.”

She said the DCW has got the receiving note from the post office for the summons sent to Vishwas. “We will send a messenger tonight to hand over the summons to him and his wife to present themselves before the commission by Wednesday noon. I hear Vishwas will be leaving for the US soon,” she said.

Singh said it is important that Vishwas gave a statement and reconciled the woman with her family. She said if he does not appear, the DCW will send the complaint to Delhi Police.

Khan, however, refuted the allegations. “I have resigned because DCW is an organisation where we do not settle political scores,” Khan said. Asked why she sat next to Singh at the conference when she had reservations about her conduct, Khan said, “I did not know about the press conference. She did this under pressure form the Congress.”

Khan also refuted allegations that she has joined AAP. “I have never met any AAP leader except Arvind Kejriwal once. I have always maintained that we should not indulge in tasks that may hurt the reputation of a man. Let us investigate first and then pass judgments,” Khan said.

