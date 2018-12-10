Vishwa Hindu Parishad event in Delhi keeps police busy

The event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday, to press the Centre for a legislation on Ram Mandir, brought some parts of the capital to a standstill in the afternoon. While the outfit claimed the event was attended by “8 lakh” people, a senior police officer said the number was between “1.5-2 lakh”. From bus terminals and railways stations, attendees headed to Ramlila Maidan, leading to traffic diversions at several points.

Advertising

Areas most impacted due to pedestrian and motor traffic included Ring Road, Bhairon Marg, Hanuman Setu, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

“Approximately 3,000-4,000 buses entered the city,” said joint CP (Traffic) Alok Kumar, while the outfit claimed “more than 13,000 buses ferried attendees from UP, Haryana and other states”.

Of the 4,000-plus traffic officers, 2,000 were deployed to manage traffic caused due to the gathering, said Kumar. “From 10 am-1 pm, there was pedestrian traffic combined with the arrival of buses… that was challenging. From 5 pm, traffic returned to normal as people started dispersing by 3 pm,” said Kumar.

Advertising

The Delhi Police also deployed 2,500 officers to maintain law and order. “The police deployed 15 DCPs that headed the 25 zones for this event… in the last two-three days, officers were briefed on precautions they had to take, and how to tackle any situation,” said DCP (Central) MS Randhawa.

As videos started doing the rounds of crowds changing ‘ek dhakka aur do, Jama Masjid tod do’, DCP Randhawa said: “We have not got any video or a complaint. Only if someone approached us with a complaint will we take action as per law.”

On the sloganeering, national VHP leader Vinod Bansal said it was a “spontaneous expression of rage”. “Though I have not heard any such sloganeering, they did not harm anyone. Our objective was to send a message to the government that people are angry because of a failure to build the Ram Temple.” He said “most workers came from areas surrounding 200 km of Delhi”.

RSS and its affiliate organisations had mobilised crowds from western and Braj region of UP, Haryana, some parts of Rajasthan and the capital. Wearing saffron caps, groups of youths chanted Jai Shri Ram.