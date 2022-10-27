scorecardresearch
Music director Vishal Dadlani distances himself from AAP after Arvind Kejriwal’s demand for Lakshmi, Ganesh on currency notes

A star campaigner for the AAP in elections over the years, Vishal Dadlani tweeted saying that religion must have no place in governance.

Music director Vishal Dadlani has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a long time. (Instagram/Vishal Dadlani)

Long associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), music director Vishal Dadlani has seemingly distanced himself from the party amidst its demands for the images of Hindu deities on currency notes.

Without naming the AAP, Dadlani tweeted Wednesday night: “The Constitution of India states that we are a Secular Socialist Republic. Hence, religion must have NO PLACE in governance. To be completely clear, I have nothing to do with anyone who brings any part of any religion to any aspect of government. Jai Hind.”

Dadlani’s association with Kejriwal goes back to the ‘India Against Corruption’ movement in the early years of the last decade. Till 2016, he was one of the star campaigners of the party in all elections. In 2016, he “quit all active political work/affiliation” after a row erupted over his remarks on Jain monk Tarun Sagar. At that time, apologised for “hurting” the sentiments of the Jain community and his friends Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal and cabinet minister Satyendar Jain, but maintained that he believed “mixing religion and governance is a serious problem”.

Most recently, Dadlani composed and sung the AAP’s campaign song ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ for the 2020 state Assembly election. He had also composed and sung its 2015 campaign song ‘Paanch Saal Kejriwal’.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Union government and the prime minister to print images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on new currency notes for the country’s “economic prosperity”, inviting a barrage of criticism from rival parties, with the BJP calling it an attempt by the AAP to “hide its anti-Hindu face”.

Claiming that the idea occurred to him while performing Lakshmi puja during Diwali, Kejriwal said, “I appeal to the Centre and the prime minister to retain the image of Mahatma Gandhi on our currency notes while printing the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on them as well.”

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 02:28:58 pm
