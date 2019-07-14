Virender Sehwag’s wife accuses business partners of forgery

Toggle Menu
In her complaint, Aarti alleged that her partners took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore from a firm by forging signatures and defaulted on payments.

Virender Sehwag with his wife. (File)

Ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti has accused her business partners of allegedly forging her signatures to get a loan of Rs 4.5 crore. Additional PRO Anil Mittal said: “A case has been filed with the EOW. Investigation is underway.”

In her complaint, Aarti alleged that her partners took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore from a firm by forging signatures and defaulted on payments. She also alleged that they influenced the other company using her husband’s name. “It was alleged that the accused did everything without consent, knowledge of complainant…,” said police. The complaint alleged the partners issued two postdated cheques to the firm, which went to court. The complainant then found out about the forgery, said police.

 

