From smuggling cigarettes to drug cartel boss: Virendra Basoya’s crime files

Virender Singh Basoya, who is accused of running an international drug syndicate from the UAE and has now been extradited to India, once made a living by renting out his family property at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar. He then allegedly started selling banned cigarettes smuggled in from Dubai before moving into the world of narcotics.

Fifty-year-old Basoya has been brought back to India as part of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Operation Global-Hunt, launched to identify and pursue major narcotics traffickers and fugitives operating from abroad.

A source in the NCB said the process for the extradition of Basoya’s son, Rishab (25), is also on.

Also known as Viru, Basoya was taken into custody on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The NCB later arrested him formally.

Basoya was arrested in the UAE in June following an Interpol Red Notice issued at NCB’s request, officials said, adding that his return was ensured after coordination with the UAE authorities.

According to the investigators, Basoya used to live off rent from his family property at Pillanji village in Sarojini Nagar. His tryst with crime began when he allegedly started selling imported cigarettes smuggled from Dubai. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested him. He was out on bail, and then went into hiding. The DRI registered two cases against him, and he was declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ – meaning an accused on the run.

Later, he moved to the UK and met Sandeep Dhunay (42), a British national of Indian origin from Patna. The two allegedly started narcotics trafficking.

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The case against Basoya stems from a Pune City Police operation in February 2024, when 500 grams of mephedrone was seized. “The investigation was expanded to trace the wider network, leading to follow-up recoveries of around 867 kg of mephedrone from Pune and 970 kg from Delhi. The total seizure in the case stood at 1,837 kg,” an official said. The case was subsequently transferred to NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Unit.

Investigators have alleged that Basoya was a key overseas operative in the network and coordinated the syndicate’s activities from abroad. “He is also accused of facilitating the export of mephedrone consignments from India to other countries. The 970 kg consignment recovered in Delhi was allegedly linked to preparations for export through courier channels associated with him,” the official said.

Officers said Basoya’s alleged role made him a crucial link between the domestic manufacturing and trafficking network and overseas distribution channels.

Basoya also figures in a separate case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with an international cocaine trafficking cartel. In October 2024, the Special Cell busted the cartel. It carried out seizures from godowns and other premises in Delhi, Hapur, and Ghaziabad, as well as from a factory in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

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“More than 1,300 kg of cocaine, mephedrone and hydroponic weed was recovered during the operations. During the probe into that cartel, Basoya’s alleged role emerged in coordinating the procurement, transportation, storage and distribution of cocaine and other drugs,” a MHA spokesperson said.

How drugs were moved as medicine packages

The investigation into the cartel operated by Basoya had thrown up a major revelation. Police said drugs were transported as pharmaceutical chemicals consignments to the Avakar factory in Gujarat from South India.

“The drugs came to India at multiple locations from South America via Dubai. They were to arrive at Aavkar in multiple consignments by road to be refined and processed,” a police officer said. The drugs were then moved out of Gujarat as medical consignments and were handed over, on paper, to an alleged fake company, Pharma Solutions Services, police said. “Then they were transported as medicine packages of Pharma Solutions Services again via road to Delhi-NCR,” the officer said.

Home Minister welcomes extradition

Welcoming Basoya’s extradition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, “Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach.”

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“Creating a new milestone in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, the NCB secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE. By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law,” he added.