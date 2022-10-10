In new videos from Virat Hindu Sabha, BJP MLA indicates involvement in 2020 riots

In new videos from the Virat Hindu Sabha organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s local unit and other Hindu organisations on Sunday, BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishor Gurjar, appears to acknowledge he was involved in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. When contacted, though, he claimed he was speaking about violence in Loni, Ghaziabad.

“Hum log kisi ko chedte nahi lekin humari behen beti ko chede to use hum chodte bhi nahi… Delhi ke andar CAA pe danga hua. Tab ye jehadi Hinduon ko maarna shuru kiye. To aap log the… apne ghar mei ghusa diya. Humare upar aarop laga diya ki hum 2.5 lakh log Delhi mei leke ghuse. Hum to samjhane ke liye gaye the lekin hum par police ne mukadma darj kar diya ki humne jehadiyo ko maarne ka kaam kiya. Hum jehadiyo ko maarenge. Humesha maarenge.” (We don’t harass anyone but if someone harasses our mothers/sisters, we won’t spare them. In Delhi, riots broke out because of CAA. That time, these Jehadis started killing Hindus… You people were there. You let us in. We were accused of bringing 2.5 lakh people to Delhi. We only went to explain to them but the police registered a case against us for killing Jehadis. We will kill Jehadis. Always will…”)

On Sunday, several VHP leaders and BJP leaders attended the event, where speeches were allegedly made against the Muslim community. BJP MP Parvesh Verma was among the speakers who called for a “total boycott” of a community.

A Hindu majoritarian ruling party MP in Delhi calling his hundreds of supporters to economically boycott minority Muslims in India. pic.twitter.com/XkpLUkUUKN — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 9, 2022

The event was conducted to protest against the killing of a man, identified as Manish, who was stabbed over 20 times as he was returning home in East Delhi’s Sunder Nagri last week. Six people, identified as Sajid, Aalam, Bilal, Faizan, Mohsin and Shakir, have been arrested in the case. Police had said the incident was the fallout of an old rivalry.

Referring to the incident, Gurjar can be heard saying in the purported video, “This should not happen again (Manish’s incident). For the next plan, we will bring 50,000 men from Loni. It’s not a big deal. 50,000 men from Loni will come for you. They came before as well… whenever Delhi needs. Because we don’t think of Delhi as a different (entity).”

In his speech, Gurjar also called Sunder Nagri ‘suar nagri’ and said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should be booked under NSA.

Reacting to his speech, Y Sathish Reddy, Social Media Convenor of TRS Party, posted a tweet saying, “BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar openly admits his participation in Delhi mass violence! Would BJP dare to take any action on him?”

Gurjar, meanwhile, said he was not speaking about Delhi riots but about Loni.

He told the Indian Express, “My fight is not against Muslims but against those who are killing Hindus every day. I was not talking about riots in Delhi. I was talking about the Loni area and how we united to fight against Jehadis. I stand by my statement. I am ready to take 50,000 men to Delhi if something happens and will attack these Jehadis.”