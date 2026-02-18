Viral video shows bikers opening doors of buses, tempos, risking public safety, 1 arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After a video showing several bikers opening the doors of buses and tempos while driving dangerously on the roads of the Capital was widely shared on social media, police arrested one of the accused on Tuesday.
Identified as Tushar Puniya, the 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle in Northeast Delhi to create a reel for social media, said police.
Taking cognisance of the clip, which went viral on Monday, police registered an FIR at New Usmanpur police station under Sections 125 and 281 of the BNS, along with Sections 39/194 and 194-D of the Motor Vehicles Act, and launched an investigation.
A dedicated team led by Inspector Rajender Kumar, SHO of New Usmanpur police station, analysed the footage and gathered technical and local intelligence to identify the rider. The accused was traced and arrested from the Khajuri Khas area.
“The motorcycle used in the offence, which did not have a registration plate, was recovered from his possession. Officials said the stunt endangered public safety and could have resulted in serious accidents. Further investigation in the case is in progress,” said a senior police officer.
In another incident, a motorcycle rider performing dangerous stunts on a road to celebrate India’s cricket victory was apprehended in Central Delhi as swift action prevented a potential law-and-order situation from escalating, said officers.
Police said that around 11:30 pm on Sunday, during routine patrolling in Old Rajender Nagar, information was received about a biker riding rashly and performing stunts on Bada Bazar Road, posing a threat to public safety.
SI Dharmender and Constable Kunal reached the spot and apprehended the rider along with the motorcycle.
The rider was identified as Mohit Sharma, a resident of Old Rajender Nagar.
