Viral video shows bikers opening doors of buses, tempos, risking public safety, 1 arrested

After a video showing several bikers opening the doors of buses and tempos while driving dangerously on the roads of the Capital was widely shared on social media, police arrested one of the accused on Tuesday.

Identified as Tushar Puniya, the 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle in Northeast Delhi to create a reel for social media, said police.

Taking cognisance of the clip, which went viral on Monday, police registered an FIR at New Usmanpur police station under Sections 125 and 281 of the BNS, along with Sections 39/194 and 194-D of the Motor Vehicles Act, and launched an investigation.