Viral video of boy running home from work catches retd Lt Gen’s attention: ‘Kids like him need encouragement’

A viral video of a 19-year-old, who said he runs every day from his workplace to home so he can stay fit and join the Army one day, has caught the attention of a retired Lieutenant General, who is now trying to get him proper training.

The video of 19-year-old Pradeep Mehra was captured by filmmaker Vinod Kapri near Noida’s Sector 16. The boy works at a McDonald’s outlet there, and lives in Barola village. He completed schooling from his hometown in Almora, Uttarakhand, and joined the fast food chain, where his elder brother also works. He said he gets free after 11 pm, and runs home to get some exercise in.

A day after his video spread like wildfire, he said: “It might not be safe (at night) but I don’t get time in the morning. I have to cook for my brother, do household chores, and head to my job. At night, I am free and have no worries. I don’t know my speed or the distance but a few of the locals told me it is around 10 km. I am happy people are supporting me – the last two years have been tough for our family… Mehnat ke aage duniya jhukti hai (The world bows to hard work).”

In response to Kapri’s video, Retired Army Lieutenant General Satish Dua tweeted: “His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I’ve interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind.”

When contacted by The Indian Express, Dua said he is happy to help young men who wish to join the Army. “I am only facilitating a channel for him so that he can be trained better for his entrance tests. His selection will be based on his merit. I spoke to Army officers who are responsible for recruitment around his hometown Almora to help him. Kids like him have the passion and need a small encouragement towards the right direction. These training centres will have officials training people like him. We will guide him as well.”

Pradeep and his brother Pankaj (21) shifted to Delhi around two years ago. He said their father works in Almora while their mother lives with their relatives in Delhi’s Nangloi.

Pankaj told The Indian Express: “My mother has tuberculosis and we don’t have the money or resources for her treatment. We have taken loans from friends and neighbours. I’m happy to see people supporting Pradeep; we do need help for her treatment. He’s a sharp and hardworking boy, and I remember watching fauji films with him. In Almora, our neighbours would always talk about Army life. It was fascinating for us. Pradeep has always talked about being in the Army and serving the nation.”

At 17, Pradeep had applied for the physical tests to qualify for the Army but failed. “I have no other option but to train at night and increase my stamina. Last month, my brother ordered books for me to read for the recruitment tests,” said Pradeep.

Kapri, when contacted, said he has spoken to Pradeep’s family, and wants him to get proper training.