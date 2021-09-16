Viral fever cases up in Delhi; be careful but no need to panic, say doctors

Over the past few weeks, doctors in the city have been witnessing a sharp rise in the number of cases of viral illness, owing to the sudden change in the weather. High-grade fever accompanied with body ache and throat ache are some of the common symptoms seen in most of the patients by the hospitals. However, doctors have urged citizens not to panic.

At Delhi government’s biggest hospital, Lok Nayak, over 100-150 patients with the symptoms of viral illness are being witnessed on a daily basis.” They are from all age groups. From children to adults, all are coming with a high fever. However, none of them require hospitalisation,” said Dr. Suresh Kumar, medical director of the hospital.

Since the last few weeks, Delhi has been witnessing erratic rainfall due to which the cases of viral fever, dengue, malaria, and chikungunya are on the rise. The report compiled by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi (SDMC) says that the city has seen 158 cases of dengue, 69 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya so far.

Dengue and chikungunya are caused by the bite of the Aedes agypti mosquito, which breeds in clear water, while the Anopheles mosquito, which causes malaria, can breed in both fresh and muddy water.

Dr SP Byotra, senior consultant, Internal medicine, Sir Ganga Ram hospital said “This happens every year so we need to stay careful. People should immediately consult a doctor if the fever stays for more than three days. No kind of fever should be taken lightly in this season. In the last week, there has been an increase in the number of patients with viral illness. Self-medication should not be followed in any of the cases as it can lead to delay in the treatment.”