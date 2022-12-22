VIP treatment in prison: Former Tihar Jail head Sandeep Goel suspended

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended former Director-General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, officials said on Thursday. The action has been taken days after a three-member committee formed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended departmental proceedings against Goel for extending VIP treatment to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail.

Sources said the MHA’s order was issued on Wednesday evening and conveyed to Delhi Police headquarters later in the night. An order, issued on December 21, by Under Secretary Rakesh Kumar Singh, stated, “Whereas departmental proceedings against Goel are contemplated; now therefore, the President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred under rule 3 of All India Services (discipline and appeal) rules, 1969, hereby places Sandeep Goel, IPS of 1989 batch AGMUT-cadre, under suspension with immediate effect.”

Kumar further stated, “It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Goel shall be Delhi and he will not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the competent authority. It is also ordered that Goel, during the period of his suspension, would be entitled to a subsistence allowance at an amount equal to the leave salary which a member of the service would have drawn if he had been on leave on half-average pay or on half pay, in addition, dearness allowance, he admissible on the basis of such leave salary, under 4 (1) (a), subject to the furnishing of a certificate to the effect that he has not been employed in any business, profession, or vocation for a profit/remuneration salary.”

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor issued an order on November 11 asking Goel to report to the Delhi Police headquarters till further orders and appointed new DG (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal in his place.

Before Goel’s transfer, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is lodged in jail in connection with a Rs 200-crore extortion case, accused the officer of taking money from him for his safety in prison. He had also written to the L-G Saxena alleging that jailed minister Jain ‘extorted’ Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

An inquiry committee has also found that Jain had misused his official position and met a co-accused in a money laundering case in his Tihar Jail cell. The report by the committee, comprising principal secretaries of the Delhi government’s Home, Law and Vigilance departments, has noted collusion on part of Goel, while he was the DG (Prisons), with Jain.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31. The probe committee has also recommended departmental proceedings against Goel for extending VIP treatment to Jain. It has also recommended a ‘detailed investigation’ by a specialised agency such as CBI and ED.