‘VIP culture’ under fire at AIIMS as doctors’ body criticises new treatment SOPs

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding an SOP issued by All India Institute of Medical Science Director Dr M Srinivas for medical care arrangements of sitting Members of Parliament. The association stated that through such SOPs, VIP culture is being promoted in the country.

AIIMS had issued the SOP on October 17 for streamlining medical care arrangements for sitting MPs. According to the order, Duty Officers, who are qualified medical professionals, from the Department of Hospital Administration will be available in the control room round the clock for OPD and emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

It said all other patients who are referred to AIIMS for consultation or treatment by the MPs will also be provided due assistance by its Media & Protocol Division. The order also mentioned special phone and landline numbers will be made available for MPs to contact officials and doctors of AIIMS.

Condemning the decision, FAIMA said the order has really affected the morale of doctors as it clearly indicates that the AIIMS administration is itself having biases in treatment protocol for the general public and MPs and their references.

“It is very unfortunate that in an era where our country is fighting a battle against VIP culture and when you had gone to Safdarjung Hospital and Parliament Dispensary as an ordinary patient to see the care given to common people at these hospitals, such a letter has been released,” the letter added.

According to the association, it has earlier also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the prevalence of VIP culture in hospitals and how it is affecting the vision of the PM who is himself very much against VIP culture.

“We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to inequality in the healthcare setup because medical care and treatment protocol is patient specific and not person specific and importance and utmost attention should be given to a person who requires it the most and not because of his /her social status,” said the letter.