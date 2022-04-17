At violence-hit Jahangirpuri, a common refrain: ‘We live in peace, outsiders ruined mahaul’

Streets outside a mosque in Jahangirpuri wore a deserted look, shops were shuttered, and the streetlight illuminated a chain of men standing guard through the night.

But it wasn’t just the mosque they said they were protecting; the men said they were also watching over a Kali Mata mandir nearby.

Sajid Saifi, an electronics shop owner who lives in the area, said: “Hindus and Muslims have always lived together here. I have eaten prasad at this temple and Hindus celebrate with us on our festivals. This has never happened before; outsiders have ruined the peace.”

Jahangirpuri’s block B and C, where the communal clashes took place, is home to a working class population including fish sellers, mobile repair shops and clothes retailers.

Hours after the violence, advocate Shiv (35) sat outside his friend Amir’s home. “We all became friends because our father and grandfathers have been friends. Some from the rally tried to climb the mosque; I feel bad seeing this. It was just yesterday that I helped distribute sharbat and water among my Muslim friends, and today outsiders tried to ruin our bonds. We will not allow it to happen,” he said.

Pappu Kumar (17) was also out on Saturday night, in solidarity with his friends, Aneez and Nafees. “I celebrated Holi with them. It feels strange that something like this happened,” he said.

His friend Nafees said, “We also treat the Kali Mata mandir like our own. I am on talking terms with the Pandit… I say Ram Ram when I see him,” he said.

However, there is palpable fear in the area. Kalu (50), a fish seller, held his 11-year-old daughter and watched the police vans zip past his home. He was supposed to drive to a fish market in Haryana and buy 12 quintals of fish like every other day. “I am scared to go out. There is fear that some people want to fight. Saara mahaul kharab kar diya bahar ke logon ne,” he said.

Working with peace committee: Police

According to police, the ‘Shobha Yatra’ had police permission. Special CP (law and order of Northern zone) Dependra Pathak said late Saturday night: “The situation is under control. We are going to each house and requesting all residents to maintain peace and harmony. We are prepared to deal with any rumour mongering or unruly elements. We are in constant dialogue with members of the peace community.” He said ‘a few policemen have been injured and one was shot at”.

An officer said there was a deployment of around 50 policemen in Jahangirpuri along with PCRs, MVPs and drones.

Sources said that following clashes in other parts of the country, the DCPs had already been informed by senior officials and special branch to be on alert. “They were asked to make adequate arrangements during such processions,” said an officer.