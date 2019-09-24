Violence by leaders will end BJP ticket dreams for Delhi polls, says Manoj Tiwari

With three incidents of violence involving BJP leaders and ticket seekers in public view being reported in the past four days, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has sounded an alert, saying such acts will end their chances of securing a ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Advertising

On Sunday, councillors and party leaders aspiring for tickets clashed in the presence of senior partymen in Kirari and Gokulpuri during the party’s outreach programme for unauthorised colonies.

Tiwari told The Indian Express, “Such cases are rising with elections approaching. We are certain that we will form the government in Delhi but that doesn’t mean ticket aspirants should get carried away.” “They should not be under an illusion that they will be in the race for a ticket after such acts,” he said.

The North East Delhi MP said he has formed a committee on all recent incidents of violence or clashes, and that action will be taken based on its report.

Advertising

Four BJP leaders, including two councillors and a former MLA, got into physical clashes in Kirari in full public view Sunday, leading to senior leader Satish Upadhyay’s visit being cut short, a party leader said.

“The scuffle broke out over issues like a leader’s picture not being given prominence on the banner and another party worker not being given space on the stage. Later, leaders slapped and thrashed each other,” said a senior leader. There have also been reports of violence in Gokulpuri among partymen, during which a mandal leader clashed with a leader of the intellectual wing, he said.

“The leaders were engaged in a verbal duel right when the programme started, but got into a physical altercation after senior leader Dushyant Gautam left the spot… their supporters also joined in,” the leader said.

In another incident last Thursday at the party’s office, BJP district president Azad Singh slapped his wife Sarita Chaudhary, a former mayor, in the presence of several other leaders. He has been removed from the post.

Delhi BJP media head Pratyush Kant said: “If a party worker has grievances, it can be discussed, but resorting to violence will be dealt with strictly.”