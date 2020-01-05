JNU Live News Updates: ‘Masked mob’ attacks students, teachers; JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, others injured

JNUSU claimed ABVP members are ‘pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students’. JNUSU claimed ABVP members are ‘pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students’.

JNU Live News Updates: A masked mob armed with sticks and bricks attacked students and teachers inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. Aishe Ghosh, president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), is among those attacked, and has sustained head injuries.

JNUSU claimed members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were behind the attack.

“ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has been brutally attacked and her head is bleeding very badly. Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in their crimes, it is taking the orders from Sanghi Professors, forcing students to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans!” the students union said in a statement.

ABVP has denied the allegations. “The students were attacked by students of AFSI, AISA and DSF. At least 15 students were injured,” it said in a statement.