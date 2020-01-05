JNU Live News Updates: ‘Masked mob’ attacks students, teachers; JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, others injured

JNU Live News Updates: A masked mob armed with sticks and bricks attacked students and teachers inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. Aishe Ghosh, president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), is among those attacked, and has sustained head injuries.
JNUSU claimed members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were behind the attack.
“ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has been brutally attacked and her head is bleeding very badly. Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in their crimes, it is taking the orders from Sanghi Professors, forcing students to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans!” the students union said in a statement.
ABVP has denied the allegations. “The students were attacked by students of AFSI, AISA and DSF. At least 15 students were injured,” it said in a statement.
Highlights
Neeraj Kundan, National President of NSUI, said, "The state-sponsored terror attack on JNU today by ABVP under direct orders from BJP & Amit Shah with the protection of Delhi Police shows up to which extent the Government can fall to suppress students. ABVP goons armed with lathis, hammers, sickles, sticks, acid bottles went on a rampage in JNU. While their girl brigade dragged students from girls hostel to beat them up for asking for reversal in fees hike. If this is Modiji's new India, and this is his way of expressing his brute fascist will through violence and anarchy; I including every member of my NSUI will stand up against them till our last breath. We are entering a new phase of State-sponsored terrorism in India. And only Modi-Shah-RSS is to be blamed for it."
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed concern over the violence in JNU..
ABVP president Nidhi Tripathi brought counter-allegations against the JNUSU leaders saying the 'Naxalites' entered the hostels, vandalised the rooms, and attacked the students with iron rods.
Yogendra Yadav claimed all the roads to JNU has been blocked by the Delhi Police. "All roads leading to JNU blocked by Complete cover being provided to goons inside the campus," he tweeted.
deleting_message
Jamia coordination committee has called for a gathering at ITO condemning the attack on JNU students.
'ABVP go back': Slogans raised on JNU campus after attack
Tweeting a video of JNU violence, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, "Masked attackers entered JNU while law enforcers stood by. This video is what RSS/BJP want to convert India to. They will not be allowed to succeed."
Tagging prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, former JNU students leader Shehla Rashid said, "Dear your ABVP goons are attacking elected female office bearers of the students' union in JNU. Does your party have any shame left?"
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock at the JNU violence. "I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" he tweeted.
JNU ABVP unit president Durgesh Kumar alleged that their lives are at risk from 'Naxalites'
ABVP JNU unit president Durgesh Kumar said Naxalis had beaten up ABVP members. "Today was the last day of registrations for the new semester. These 'Naxalis' had shut internet for the past three days. If you don't want to register, don't, but at least allow those who want to. Fifty of our workers were chased from the admin block and beaten up by 1,000 'Naxalis'. They entered Sabarmati and Periyar hostel and thrashed our workers. Many of our members have been admitted to AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital. Eleven of our members are unreachable. Our lives are at risk," Kumar said.
JNUSU issues statement after violence on campus
ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has been brutally attacked and her head is bleeding very badly. Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in their crimes, it is taking the orders from Sanghi Professors, forcing students to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans!
It is an emergency situation we request all media persons, civil society, and medical and legal help immediately. Call Vasant Kunj Police Station and demand accountability from this saffron Police!
APPEAL TO ASSEMBLE 9 PM TODAY AT JNU MAIN GATE TO STOP REIGN OF TERROR INSIDE CAMPUS'
A visual showing vandalisation in JNU.
Activist Kavita Krishnan termed the clash in JNU a 'murderous attack'. "A masked mob has entered JNU & is attacking students and faculty members with sticks. It's a murderous attack. The JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is badly injured as are several teachers."
Former JNU student Umar Khalid tweeted: "ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. JNUSU President brutally assaulted and is severely bleeding from head."
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog. Stay tuned for updates on JNU violence.