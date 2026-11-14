The trophies we hide: Artist Vinod Balak explores life’s uneasy truths

In many Indian homes, a glass cabinet holds a family’s prized possessions – trophies, souvenirs and mementoes that tell stories of achievement and pride. But what if, alongside these, there were trophies celebrating the things people would rather keep hidden?

A paunch-shaped trophy for the ‘Great Patriarch’. Or a black shield for the ‘Best Smoker’. Also, awards depicting narcissism and other less flattering human traits. All displayed with as much pride as any achievement.

Through his painting Traces of Glorious Days (2025), 44-year-old artist Vinod Balak imagines just such a showcase.

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It is part of his ongoing exhibition Dis.em.bodied H.ours at Galerie Mirchandani Steinruecke in Delhi’s Defence Colony.