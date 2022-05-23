Khadi commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is Delhi’s new Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena, currently serving as the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi.

According to officials, the President of India has accepted the resignation of former L-G Anil Baijal and appointed Saxena as his successor.

“The President of India has been pleased to appoint Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” read a press note by the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the announcement, “The former L-G Anil Baijal and I worked together in Delhi on several projects and tried to solve many issues. He is a very good man. I wish him the best for the future and wish him good health and a long life. I welcome the newly appointed L-G, Vinai Kumar Saxena on behalf of the people of Delhi. He will get the full support of the cabinet for Delhi’s betterment.”

Saxena, 64, completed his graduation from Kanpur University. According to his profile on the KVIC website, he also has a pilot’s licence and is a “philanthropist in vision and corporate scientist in action”.

He worked with JK Group as an assistant manager for 11 years and was promoted as the General Manager to look after the proposed Port Project in Gujarat.

He was appointed as the chairman of KVIC in October 2015. Over the last seven years, he has worked on schemes and products such as ‘Honey Mission’, ‘Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana’, ‘Leather Artisans’ Empowerment’, Khadi Prakritik Paint, Project RE-HAB, Khadi Fabric Footwear and Plastic-mixed handmade paper.

Saxena was also member of several committees, including the National Committee headed by Prime Minister to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, member of CSIR, the Padma awards selection committee, and a Member of University court, JNU.