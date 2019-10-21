Village elders, bahus and betis steal the show at Shahpur Jat fest

A group of women with dupattas over their heads and children by their side looked on as other women and girls from their village walked the ramp at the Shahpur Jat Autumn Festival in South Delhi Sunday.

As the show ended, the crowd, mainly residents of Shahpur Jat, erupted into applause and praises. “We feel really proud seeing them on the stage. We were thinking just now that we would like to be up there too,” said Suriya (35), who runs a boutique in the area.

Suriya was talking about their bahus and betis — wearing conventional Haryanvi kurta-daman and jewellery, and designer traditional wear — who stole the show.

Pooja Bawal (27), one of the bahus from Shahpur Jat who participated in the fashion show, said, “I did not feel scared or tense at all… We felt like we were professional models than bahus.”

Later, older men from the village too walked the ramp, accompanied by models. Labelled as one of the highlights of the two-day festival organised by the Delhi government, the fashion show Sunday showcased clothes made by local designers from Shahpur Jat, an urban village in the heart of South Delhi.

This is the second edition of the festival, which was launched by the Delhi government last year with a view to showcase Shahpur Jat’s culture and history. AAP’s Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who helped organise the festival, said it brought together people from across the capital. “People from C R Park told us that they came to Shahpur Jat for the first time and that they did not even know a place like this existed,” he said.

Stalls promoting local designers, artwork and cuisine were spread across the venue, an MCD park, with village elders sitting on charpoys and smoking hookahs. Shiv Charan Lal (65), a visitor from Sheikh Sarai, said, “At the festival, we met our friends and relatives living in other villages, whom we don’t often see.”