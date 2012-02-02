The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Tihar Jail authorities to produce medical records of Vikas Yadav,who is undergoing life term along with two other convicts in the Nitish Katara murder case. The directive was passed in response to a contention that Yadav had used his financial and political clout to visit AIIMS 87 times since his conviction.

The Jail Superintendent is directed to produce all the relevant medical records of Vikas Yadav. He is also directed to file a report on whether other inmates have also been permitted to visit hospitals just like Vikas Yadav, said a bench of Justices Gita Mittal and V K Shali.

The courts order came on a petition filed by Neelam Katara,mother of the victim,seeking a directive to Tihar and AIIMS authorities to produce a record of Yadavs ailments as well his visits to the hospital. Neelam also pleaded that the convict must not be allowed to exploit his influence to avail of medical treatment at premier hospitals,when the referral centres for convicts are DDU and Lok Nayak.

This has come days after another bench of the court revoked an order that allowed his cousin Vishal Yadav,also convicted of killing Nitish Katara,to make 80 trips to Batra Hospital in the last eight years.

Nitish,a business executive,was abducted from a marriage party in Ghaziabad on the intervening night of February 16 and 17,2002,and was later murdered by the convicts for his alleged intimacy with Bharti Yadav,sister of Vikas Yadav.

