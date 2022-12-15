Vikas Lagarpuria, gangster who ‘planned’ multi-crore Gurgaon heist, held at Delhi airport

The alleged mastermind of the multi-crore heist in Gurgaon and wanted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria was detained from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport by the central intelligence agencies late on Wednesday after he arrived from Dubai.

A team of Haryana Police’s Special Task Force got the custody of Lagarpuria after coordinating with the central intelligence agencies.

In 2020, the Special Cell had issued a lookout notice against the gangster earlier and this year, the Haryana STF had said that a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him after they came to know that he had travelled abroad using a fake passport. Later, Indian authorities had requested Interpol to issue a red corner notice (RCN) against Lagarpuria.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force, which is probing the multi-crore heist in Gurgaon, had learnt from central intelligence agencies that Lagarpuria was intercepted while trying to flee from Dubai where he had been hiding. However, he escaped and was caught again subsequently. This has delayed his deportation as the police in Dubai are planning to take legal action against him, officials said.

Lagarpuria, who hails from the Badli village in Haryana’s Jhajjar, has more than 30 criminal cases against him, including those of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, and kidnapping. He was also booked under MCOCA.

The multi-crore heist pertains to a theft case reported on August 21, 2021. The police probe so far has found that in the early hours of August 4, 2021, at least Rs 30 crore was stolen from the office/flat of Alpha G Corp Management Services Pvt. Ltd at Sector 84, Gurgaon. At least 15 people, including henchmen of the gangster and a Delhi Police ASI, have been arrested, and Rs 5.78 crore, including foreign currency and gold, has been recovered.

“It was also found during the probe that Lagarpuria, in connivance with another main accused, Dr Suchender Jain Nawal, had allegedly planned the heist. The investigation also revealed that the arrested ASI, Vikas Gulia, was Lagarpuria’s childhood friend and allegedly sheltered him from the Delhi Police,” the officials said.