Vijay Nair, AAP communications in-charge, sent to judicial custody for 14 days

A Delhi court on Thursday sent Vijay Nair, the former CEO of events company Only Much Louder (OML) and current communications in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Nair to judicial custody after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted that his custody was no longer needed. He will now be produced in court on October 20.

The CBI has alleged that Nair was actively involved in the formulation of the Delhi government’s liquor policy for 2021-22. The agency has also alleged that Nair was involved in “meeting with the other co-accused and liquor manufacturers as well as distributors in different hotels at Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi for arranging ill-gotten money through hawala operators/channels”.