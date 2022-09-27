Vijay Nair had nothing to do with liquor policy, says AAP; links arrest to Gujarat polls

Hours after CBI arrested Vijay Nair in connection with the the now-scrapped liquor policy, Aam Aadmi Party said he had nothing to do with the Delhi Excise Policy.

“Vijay Nair is the communication incharge of AAP. He was responsible for developing and implementing communication strategies in Punjab earlier and Gujarat now. He has nothing to do with the excise policy… Vijay Nair was called for questioning over the last few days and was pressured to take the name of Manish Sisodia. When he refused to do that, he was threatened with arrest. His house was raided twice in the last one month but nothing was found. This is a part of ongoing BJP’s attempt to crush AAP and obstruct AAP’s Gujarat campaign. The whole country is watching how BJP is completely rattled by AAP’s growing popularity across India. BJP is unable to digest the rapidly growing vote share of AAP in Gujarat. We strongly condemn these unconstitutional and illegal methods being adopted by BJP. All allegations against Vijay Nair and AAP leaders are false and completely baseless,” said an official statement by AAP issued after the arrest.

The BJP, meanwhile, said that its stand had been vindicated because of the arrest.

“The arrest of close aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Liquor Mafia Vijay Nair has vindicated Delhi BJP’s stand that Liquor Mafia and Delhi Government have committed a Liquor Excise Scam in Delhi in connivance. All through last one month Team Kejriwal has been saying there is no Liquor Scam and CBI has got no evidence of scam. With Nair’s arrest it’s clear that CBI was silently but swiftly gathering evidence. Today it is Nair, soon we may see Deputy CM Manish Sisodia behind bars,” said Delh BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

Nair was among the 15 people named in the CBI FIR in the alleged liquor policy scam. He is the first to be arrested in relation to the case.