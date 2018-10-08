Vijay Goel rides bullock cart in protest, demands lowering of VAT on fuel

Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
The rally, which started from Red Fort and ended at Sadar Bazaar, saw the participation of several BJP members and supporters.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 1:22:19 am
Union Minister and BJP MP Vijay Goel took out a ‘bullock-cart rally’ in Delhi Sunday, protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party government for not lowering VAT on petrol and diesel. The rally, which started from Red Fort and ended at Sadar Bazaar, saw the participation of several BJP members and supporters.

“The AAP government has failed to reduce the price of petrol and diesel. City residents are being compelled to fill it from nearby states,” Goel said, adding “the central government has already reduced the prices by Rs 2.5 per litre…”

