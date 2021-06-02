Vijay Goel begins fast for compensation to kin of frontline workers who died of Covid

Vijay Goel protests at his residence on Babar Road in New Delhi along with Mayor Jai Prakash and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel Wednesday began a fast to demand timely compensation for the families of frontline workers who died during the pandemic. Goel said the families of Covid-19 warriors have not been able to get help from the Delhi government, which announced in May 2020 that it would disburse compensation, but is yet to take action.

This includes doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, security, sanitation staff, government officials and police personnel, Goel said.

He also said the government should immediately open a portal and launch a separate helpline number for kin to apply for compensation.

“The Kejriwal government made many announcements for these warriors, but nobody knows what the policy is. The government had decided on May 13, 2020 that families of Corona warriors who lost their lives to the disease while on duty would be given Rs 1 crore,” Goel said.

Outside LNJP Hospital, a Covid dedicated hospital, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Outside LNJP Hospital, a Covid dedicated hospital, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

He claimed the number of families compensated so far was far fewer than the number of people who had died. “So far, families of only 15 people have been compensated. What will happen to the rest of the people, nobody knows. Kejriwal is doing politics on compensation,“ Goel said.

Goel also said the Delhi government should clarify whether it will compensate employees working in private hospitals.

He said the families of ordinary citizens who died due to Covid also had the right to claim compensation from taxpayers’ money.

The Delhi government has announced that families of those who have died of Covid will get Rs 50,000 as compensation.

According to sources in the Delhi government, provisions of the compensation scheme are expected to be cleared this week.