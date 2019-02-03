Delhi: Vijay Goel launches ‘Dhol Andolan’ against AAP

Union minister Vijay Goel Sunday launched his “Dhol Andolan” against the AAP government in Delhi from a slum, alleging it was not allowing the Centre to work for people in the national capital.

The senior BJP leader charged Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with obstructing the implementation of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Delhi.

“Slum dwellers say they have been cheated and fooled by Kejriwal in four years. They have been forced to live under hellish conditions. This Dhol movement will reach all slums in Delhi to expose the AAP government,” Goel said.

The BJP has sharpened attack on AAP in the run-up to the coming Lok Sabha election by accusing it of failing to fulfil its promises made to people before coming to power.

The poor could have benefited from Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but Kejriwal did not allow implementation of these schemes, Goel charged.

“Kejriwal is preventing Modi government from working for welfare of Delhi people. We are telling slum dwellers how benefits of Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been denied to them by Kejriwal government,” he said.

The minister also said a survey will be conducted to expose the spread of drug addiction and gambling in slums of Delhi.

Addressing a gathering in Daya Basti, from where he launched the “movement”, the former Delhi BJP president gave “Kejriwal Bhagao, Delhi Bachao” slogan and said people were not going to be fooled by AAP and they will answer it in elections.