Vijay Goel, Delhi BJP workers protest against CM’s hospital remark

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and Leader of Opposition at the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, along with party workers of the Delhi BJP, staged a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remark on people from outside the capital availing healthcare facilities here.

Workers gathered near ITO Tuesday, carrying placards and raising slogans against the AAP and Kejriwal. They tried to move towards the Delhi Secretariat, but were stopped by police.

“Kejriwal’s remark hurt the feelings of the Purvanchali people. He himself came to Delhi from Ghaziabad and Haryana. If he says things like this, then we will have to take to the streets. Our children also go to other states,” said Goel, adding that Kejriwal himself has visited Bangalore for treatment in the past.

While laying the foundation stone of a new trauma centre Sunday, Kejriwal had said that people from Delhi found long queues at hospitals because those from outside were also flocking to avail healthcare facilities here. This, he said, was a testament to how much the health infrastructure had improved in the city, and how free medicines and treatment were a major draw.

Gupta said, “He should not forget that Delhi belongs to all Indians. Kejriwal is from Haryana. He has no right to consider people from Bihar, UP and other states outsiders.”

Kejriwal, however, said: “We never stopped anyone from getting medical treatment and education in Delhi. People from far-reaching areas outside Delhi come here for treatment…. If we can help the poor educate their children and avail health facilities, we are happy irrespective of where the person comes from. We want that the kind of facilities that exist in Delhi should also come up in other parts of the country.”