Vijay Dev replaces Anshu Prakash to become Delhi’s new Chief Secretary

Vijay Dev, an IAS of 1987 AGMUT cadre, was appointed Delhi Chief Secretary on Friday. He replaces Anshu Prakash, who was appointed additional secretary of the Department of Telecommunications last week.

Dev was is holding the charge of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi since July this year. He has served as CEO Delhi between 2012 and 2014 as well. He will take over as the Chief Secretary once the Election Commission relieves him.

Prakash had a tumultuous tenure in Delhi including an unsavoury episode where he was allegedly assaulted by a few MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Dev has also served as the UT adviser in Chandigarh for around 15 months in 2015-16. Later, he was sent on deputation as the Deputy Election Commissioner.

Subsequently, he was made the Director General of the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development.