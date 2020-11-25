Vigilance unit to probe bribery claims against cops

When contacted, DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said they are conducting an enquiry and probing the role of lower subordinates who went on leave.(Representational)

Delhi Police’s vigilance unit of the West district is probing bribery allegations against some policemen, including senior officers, in connection with a raid conducted on an alleged gambler earlier this month, it is learnt.

According to sources, the ACP and personal staff of a senior officer arrested a man and recovered Rs 25 lakh — but allegations later emerged that they had demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the accused to release his father. It is also alleged that a man who came to help the accused was assaulted inside the senior officer’s office in Rajouri Garden.

Sources told The Indian Express the incident took place on November 10 after an informer told the ACP posted in West district that a man was running online betting for IPL matches. “A team was formed comprising Additional DCP (West) officer’s staff officer (SO) and two constables. At 8 pm, a raid was conducted in Subhash Nagar and a man and his father were detained. Three phones were recovered from the man’s possession and father-son were taken to ACP’s office for questioning,” the FIR states.

Sources said though they were detained on the night of November 10, a formal arrest was made 24 hours later after senior officers intervened. Only the son was arrested, sources said. “Senior officers at Delhi Police HQ had come to know of the raid, and were told the team allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh to release the father. Since DCP (West) was on leave, DCP (Dwarka) was asked to verify the facts and file an FIR,” a source said. It was then that an FIR was filed based on the ACP’s complaint and investigation was given to the inspector (special staff).

Sources said there are allegations the raiding team recovered Rs 29 lakh but showed a recovery of Rs 25 lakh. “Allegations also emerged that a person who came to help the accused was assaulted inside the senior official’s office and forcibly asked by an SHO of nearby police station to sign a paper saying he had been called in for questioning,” a source said, adding that the district DCP has been told to conduct an independent vigilance enquiry into the allegations.

When contacted, DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said they are conducting an enquiry and probing the role of lower subordinates who went on leave.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.