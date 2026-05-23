Vigilance team raids CPA over ‘Rs 350-crore procurement irregularities’; DGHS transferred

According to sources, complaints had been made regarding multiple tenders, alleging that contracts were awarded without proper technical evaluation and that equipment and infrastructure items were procured without adequate justification.

The Delhi Directorate of Vigilance conducted raids at the office of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) on Wednesday and Thursday night following complaints of alleged irregularities in procurement tenders related to medicines, surgical items and medical equipment, sources said.

Amid the probe, sources claimed, the Delhi government transferred Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, who was serving as Director General of Health Services (DGHS), and replaced her with the medical superintendent of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

Sources claimed that complaints had been received regarding procurement of medicines and medical equipment worth over Rs 350 crore at prices allegedly higher than prevailing market rates. Questions have also allegedly been raised over the necessity of these purchases, procurement procedures and possible financial irregularities.