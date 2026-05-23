Vigilance team raids CPA over ‘Rs 350-crore procurement irregularities’; DGHS transferred

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Directorate of Vigilance conducted raids at the office of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) on Wednesday and Thursday night following complaints of alleged irregularities in procurement tenders related to medicines, surgical items and medical equipment, sources said.
Amid the probe, sources claimed, the Delhi government transferred Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, who was serving as Director General of Health Services (DGHS), and replaced her with the medical superintendent of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.
Sources claimed that complaints had been received regarding procurement of medicines and medical equipment worth over Rs 350 crore at prices allegedly higher than prevailing market rates. Questions have also allegedly been raised over the necessity of these purchases, procurement procedures and possible financial irregularities.
The CPA, the nodal authority under DGHS for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, is responsible for acquiring medicines, surgical consumables, and medical equipment for all state-run hospitals and healthcare facilities.
According to sources, the Directorate of Vigilance had allegedly received confidential complaints regarding irregularities in the procurement process of medicines and medical equipment, following which a Vigilance team reached the CPA office and initiated an investigation.
During the raid, the team allegedly seized files related to procurement of medicines and medical equipment. The officials are now allegedly examining major tenders connected with hospitals and scrutinising documents related to X-ray and MRI machines, anesthesia machines, medicines, surgical equipment, chairs, modular operation theatres and other medical items.
During the raid, Vigilance officials allegedly questioned employees and seized several important files linked to the procurement process.
The matter allegedly reached the office of the Lieutenant Governor, after which Dr Vatsala Aggarwal was removed as DGHS. Sources alleged she was questioned by Vigilance officials and that a team also conducted searches at her residence.
According to sources, complaints had been made regarding multiple tenders, alleging that contracts were awarded without proper technical evaluation and that equipment and infrastructure items were procured without adequate justification. It was also alleged that certain firms repeatedly received contracts worth crores of rupees for medicines, surgical equipment, diagnostic devices and anaesthesia-related items.
Dr Aggarwal was appointed DGHS last August. She had earlier faced a Vigilance inquiry initiated by the Health and Family Welfare department over alleged manipulation of recruitment rules during her tenure as the director of Delhi State Cancer Institute. The probe had looked into complaints regarding the alleged appointment of Dr Minakshi Mann to the post of assistant professor without following due procedure.
When contacted, Health Secretary Rupesh Thakur was unavailable for comment.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram