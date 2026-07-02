Videos on social media show Chinese app shutting down e-rickshaws, Delhi govt to verify claims

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In the wake of posts on social media platforms claiming e-rickshaws can be disabled through Bluetooth, using Chinese application BAT-BMS, the Delhi government has asked the Transport department to verify the authenticity of the app.
Videos circulating on platforms like Instagram, YouTube and X show users of the app “connecting” to e-rickshaw batteries and switching off their discharge function, leaving vehicles stranded.
Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the department has been directed to look into the matter and examine the app and the claims surrounding its use.
“I am yet to receive a written complaint, but people raised the issue at my office. I have asked the department to verify the claims…,” Singh said, adding that it is illegal and the police may take action.
A senior Delhi government official, meanwhile, said preliminary findings suggest that the application can connect to Bluetooth-enabled lithium batteries within a limited range. The app is primarily designed to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, temperature and current in real time, but is allegedly being misused to disable vehicles, the official said.
The official added that many e-rickshaws use China-manufactured Battery Management Systems (BMS) with little or no Bluetooth security, allowing nearby users to connect to the batteries through such an app.
“There is no password or authentication. As a result, cutting the power output and bringing the vehicle to a halt becomes easy,” the official said.
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