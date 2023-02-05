Video of men dancing with guns goes viral, Ghaziabad police lodges case

Following a viral video in which a group of men are purportedly seen dancing with guns and alcohol beside a parked car, Ghaziabad Police said they have taken cognizance of the same and registered a case. Police said the purported video was shot on the city’s elevated road. They have identified the owner of the car and are taking legal action.

“In the viral video, 4-5 men with a Fortuner car blocked the road. Along with this, they displayed their weapon. We immediately took cognizance of the video, and during investigation, we found that a resident of Chiranjeev Vihar, Kavinagar, named Raja Chaudhary, is the owner of the car. We have registered a case against Chaudhary and his accomplices. Further legal action is being taken,” said ACP (Indirapuram) Swatantra Kumar Singh.

In the purported video, at least five men can be seen dancing and waving the gun. A person can be seen dancing, wearing a garland of two guns.

The elevated road in Ghaziabad is a 10-km long road, which connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate at the border with Delhi.

A number of cases of playing loud music, cutting cakes, and disrupting traffic has been reported on this road. Last month police arrested two men for blocking the way and putting people’s lives in danger after stopping their car to make a video. Their arrests came after a video was circulated on social media on January 12, where a man is purportedly seen explaining to his friend why the elevated road is a ‘party hall’.

In a similar incident, 21 people were held and eight cars were seized for partying on the road in September last year.