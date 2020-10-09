Video moves web, many turn up at aged couple’s Malviya Nagar dhaba for a bite

The crowd outside Baba ka Dhaba on Thursday. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Till Wednesday, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad would have to take home most of what he cooked for customers at his small blue kiosk in Malviya Nagar. On Thursday, he had to shut shop before noon as he ran out of food.

A video on social media, which went viral on Wednesday, showed Prasad and his wife Badami Devi talk about how they were barely getting any customers at their kiosk called ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ since the lockdown. Prasad, with tears in his eyes, spoke about how he is unable to sell even the small quantity of food he cooks each day.

Gaurav Wasan, who shot the video, put it up on Instagram and asked people to come and eat at the kiosk to support the couple.

On Thursday, customers were lined up outside the kiosk since 8 am and did not disperse even when they ran out of food.

Area MLA Somnath Bharti visited the kiosk. “Visited ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ and have done the needful to bring a smile on their faces as promised. Will take care of them and I am starting a drive to take care of similarly placed people,” he tweeted.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also met the couple and their son, Azad Hind, and handed over an envelope full of cash.

But he wasn’t the only one as people kept coming not only to eat but also to donate money and dry rations to the family.

“I had never imagined the video would bring me so much help. Till yesterday, we were struggling. Now, we have hope,” said Prasad, who does not have a bank account yet.

The couple have three children – a daughter who lives with her husband and two married sons who live with them in a jhuggi at Jagdamba Camp.

By evening, the dhaba was listed on Zomato which also asked users to point out similar people in need of help.

