Caught on video: Gangsters enjoying liquor, snacks inside police lock-up

A video has come to light purportedly showing brothers Rahul Kala and Naveen Bali, associates of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, sitting inside a lock-up and enjoying liquor and snacks. The two were in Mandoli Jail before they were re-arrested on August 5 in connection with a separate case, and were taken on police remand by the Special Cell till August 10, before returning to jail.

Police did not say confirm whether the video is from the Special Cell office or Mandoli jail.

The 24-second video purportedly shows four men sitting inside the police lock-up with Rahul and Naveen and consuming liquor, chips and other food items. The men are seen sitting on a mattress, and also seen talking on the phone and smoking. Two persons can purportedly be seen sitting outside the lock-up.

When contacted, DG (Tihar jail) Sandeep Goel said, “We will look into it.”

Delhi Police spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal said, “The video is not substantiated and liquor is not served in police lock-up.”

An FIR under charges of criminal conspiracy had been lodged by the New Delhi Range of Special Cell after they intercepted phone calls wherein Rahul and Naveen were allegedly hatching a conspiracy to eliminate a rival currently lodged in Rohini jail.

“After collecting technical evidence against them, police started an investigation. The two men were re-arrested from Mandoli jail, where they were lodged, and taken to the Special Cell office. They returned to Mandoli jail on August 10. One of their associates, Sahil alias Chintu, was also re-arrested from Rohini jail,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said both brothers work for Neeraj and would make extortion calls from inside jail. Rahul was arrested in 2014 when he along with his associate Ravi had allegedly killed two brothers following an incident of road rage in Sultanpur Dabas village of Bawana in Outer Delhi. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh.