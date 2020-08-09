Video emerges of cops beating up man, 3 transferred to police lines

The two constables and one sub-inspector tried to intervene in an attempt to control the situation. “But they manhandled the man and kicked him. This was recorded on CCTV. The two constables and one sub-inspector tried to intervene in an attempt to control the situation. “But they manhandled the man and kicked him. This was recorded on CCTV.

Three police officers from Badalpur station in Gautam Budh Nagar have been transferred to police lines for allegedly beating up a man on Friday night while trying to intervene in a fight. The video of the three policemen hitting the man had surfaced on social media and led to outrage. Harish Chandra, DCP, Central Noida, said, “A call was received from a woman from Dhoom Manikpur on Friday night. She alleged that some men were attacking her. Three officers from Dhoom Manikpur Police chowki reached the spot.”

It appeared that a fight had broken out between two groups, and the woman who called was hurt, police said. “The group comprised migrant workers, who work in the area. They were arguing over an internal matter. The two groups were distantly related to each other, and the woman’s son was bleeding too,” said the DCP.

The two constables and one sub-inspector tried to intervene in an attempt to control the situation. “But they manhandled the man and kicked him. This was recorded on CCTV. It was their mistake, and they have been moved to police lines. An inquiry into the incident is being conducted,” said Chandra.

DCP Harish Chandra said, “Action will be taken against the two constables, Amit and Sandeep, and the sub-inspector, Sanjeev. The case is being investigated by the ACP.”

