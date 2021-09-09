Video captures guards beating Noida society resident, FIR filed

A resident of Lotus Boulevard society in Noida’s Sector 100 was allegedly assaulted with lathis by security guards after he had a scuffle with one of their colleagues over maintenance and security issues. An FIR was registered, and two security guards have been detained, police said.

Police said the resident, Suresh Kumar, was taken to a hospital and discharged after first-aid. “There was a group of security guards who thrashed a resident. The SHO and police-post in-charge went to the spot and spoke to residents there. We also scanned CCTVs and found footage which shows the guards beating up a resident. We detained the guards and a case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered. We have initiated an inquiry against everyone who was involved in the violence. It is very clear that the guards have beaten up the resident in a brutal manner. Strict action will be taken against the guilty,” said Additional DCP (Noida) Ran Vijay Singh.

A video of the incident that went viral showed that after hitting Kumar several times, security guards were seen coming out of the lobby. At one point, the resident can purportedly be seen trying to retaliate with a stick.