‘Vicky aaya hai’: Faridabad teacher’s killer used husband’s name to trap her

Sandhya, a 30-year-old English teacher at Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Faridabad’s Sikrona, was at work when she was informed that “Vicky” was waiting for her. Her husband, Vikas, often went by ‘Vicky’. She did not know then what awaited her.

CCTV footage from the school shows a man waiting at the school entrance, his face covered with a cloth. As soon as Sandhya stepped out, hoping to find her husband, the man pulled her by the hand and stabbed her at least 20 times. The footage shows Sandhya falling to the ground, screaming, but the stabs didn’t stop. A colleague, Tejpal, tried to save her, but the attacker threatened him with a knife. Sandhya succumbed to her injuries soon after. The attacker fled the scene on a bike without a number plate, the school staff said. However, police identified and caught the accused, Amit (21), within two hours.