‘Vicky aaya hai’: Faridabad teacher’s killer used husband’s name to trap her

CCTV footage from the school shows a man waiting at the school entrance, his face covered with a cloth. As soon as Sandhya stepped out, the man pulled her by the hand and stabbed her at least 20 times

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 4, 2026 10:43 AM IST
Faridabad teacherSandhya, a teacher at a Faridabad school, was murdered on its premises on Monday
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Sandhya, a 30-year-old English teacher at Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Faridabad’s Sikrona, was at work when she was informed that “Vicky” was waiting for her. Her husband, Vikas, often went by ‘Vicky’. She did not know then what awaited her.

CCTV footage from the school shows a man waiting at the school entrance, his face covered with a cloth. As soon as Sandhya stepped out, hoping to find her husband, the man pulled her by the hand and stabbed her at least 20 times. The footage shows Sandhya falling to the ground, screaming, but the stabs didn’t stop. A colleague, Tejpal, tried to save her, but the attacker threatened him with a knife. Sandhya succumbed to her injuries soon after. The attacker fled the scene on a bike without a number plate, the school staff said. However, police identified and caught the accused, Amit (21), within two hours.

A complaint, an apology, and a grudge

According to the police, Sandhya earlier worked at a school in Faridabad’s Kot village. Amit’s family owned the school building, and that’s how he first spoke to her. Subsequently, Amit started harassing Sandhya. She left the job and moved to the Sikrona-based school, but the stalking continued. Sandhya also registered a police complaint against Amit, following which he apologised. Police said he nursed a grudge.

“The victim explicitly asked the accused to stop following her and warned him of legal action if he continued to harass her. Agitated by her refusal to talk to him, the accused planned the attack,” a police officer said.

Following the murder, Sandhya’s husband Vikas registered a complaint at the Sector 58 police station, and a murder case was registered. “Our team acted swiftly on technical inputs and human intelligence. The suspect was traced and nabbed from the area within two hours of the crime being reported,” the officer said, adding that the knife used in the crime had been recovered.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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