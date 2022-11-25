Ahead of Vice President’s visit to Greater Noida today, police issue traffic advisory

The Noida Traffic Police announced a series of traffic restrictions for a short period of time on Friday, ahead of the visit of the Vice President of India to Gautam Buddh Nagar University in Greater Noida on the final day of the Indo – Africa Hackathon. They are as follows:

For traffic going towards Gautam Buddh University via Chilla red light/DND

– Traffic going to the Expressway from the Roundabout Chowk in the direction of Greater Noida can go from Roundabout Chowk to Rajnigandha Chowk and Sector 37.

– Those going from DND to the Expressway in the direction of Greater Noida can go to their destination from Rajnigandha Chowk via the Sector 18 stadium and Sector 37.

– Traffic going from Chilla Red Light to the Expressway in the direction of Greater Noida can go from the Sector 14a flyover via Rajnigandha chowk from Roundabout Chowk and from there via Sector 37.

– Traffic going from Rajnigandha Chowk to the Expressway in the direction of Greater Noida can go via Sector 18 and Sector 37.

– Those going from the elevated road to the Expressway in the direction of Greater Noida can go to their destination via Sector 37.

– Traffic going from Sector 37 to the Expressway in the direction of Greater Noida can go via a service road from the Sector 44 roundabout.

– Traffic going from Zero Point in the direction of Pari Chowk can go via Panchsheel Underpass and NSEZ.

For traffic going from Gautam Buddh University

– Traffic going from Pari Chowk towards Noida or Greater Noida can reach its destination via the Alpha Commercial Roundabout / P3 Roundabout.

– Traffic coming from Agra to Noida can go via Pari Chowk/ Alpha Commercial Roundabout.

– Traffic from Sector 37 to DND/Chilla Red Light will be diverted to Sector 18 and Rajnigandha Chowk.

– Traffic from Kalindi and the elevated road will be similarly diverted.

– Traffic to DND from Rajnigandha Chowk can go via the Roundabout Chowk to its destination via Chilla or New Ashok Nagar.

– Traffic to DND from Chilla can go from Rajnigandha Chowk to Roundabout Chowk and from there to New Ashok Nagar.

– Traffic going from the roundabout to Chilla can go to New Ashok Nagar via Roundabout Chowk.

None of these will be applicable to emergency vehicles.