Vice journalist Angad Singh blacklisted, his documentary showed India in a negative manner: Centre to Delhi HC

The Central government told the Delhi High Court on Friday that it would seek instructions on “whether any showcause notice or proceedings were commenced” against Vice News journalist Angad Singh for the cancellation of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

The submission was made before a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh, who was hearing Singh’s plea against the Centre’s refusal to allow him to enter India. Singh, who was involved in the production of Vice’s 2020 documentary “India Burning”, was deported back to the US in August last year.

Appearing for the Centre, advocate Anurag Ahluwalia sought time to place on record further instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs and said that he wanted to confirm “whether any showcause notice or any proceedings have been commenced” against Singh for the cancellation of the OCI card.

“Let instructions be placed within two weeks,” the court said, listing the matter for February 28.

Appearing for Singh, advocate Swathi Sukumar submitted that whenever her client would carry out journalistic activities, he would apply for a special permit. “Their case is [that] when I came on a special permit in 2020, I conducted some journalistic activities which brought disrepute to India…I defamed the country and therefore now I’m blacklisted from entering on my OCI card,” Sukumar said. Singh’s OCI card was issued in March 2007 and was renewed on August 29, 2018.

The court noted that Singh had challenged the refusal of special permits and the permit to enter India. “He is a journalist working at Vice News and had applied for permission to shoot in India in January 2020 for the 70th year Republic Day celebrations as also other events in India. He was issued a permit–an NOC–on January 14, 2020, by the consulate-general of India, New York, for filming a documentary sometime in March 2020. However, since he could not visit immediately, he applied for a second permission, which he was again granted on Jan 30, 2020. Both the NOCs which were issued were subject to certain terms and conditions,” it said.

It was noted that sometime in 2021 Singh again applied for a special permit to visit India and cover a rocket launch and also to conduct some interviews. But he received no response, according to Sukumar. Singh again applied for a permit to do a food show in September-October 2021. However, this permit was refused with a one-line denial, the court noted.

Advertisement

must Read | US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

Subsequently, the court noted that, in August 2022, Singh wanted to travel to India for a personal visit as he has relatives in the country. He also wanted to visit religious places in India. “However, upon arrival in India on August 23, 2022, he was not permitted to India and was deported back,” the court said.

Sukumar submitted that under the Citizenship Act, except for certain rights as specified in 7B (2) of the Act, OCI cardholders enjoy all rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India. She also submitted that as per Section 7D, OCI cards cannot be cancelled on any grounds except as provided therein. She specifically relied on the proviso to the section which holds that an OCI cardholder would have to be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard before an order is passed for the cancellation of his or her card.

Sukumar submitted that “no reasons were ever communicated to her client” on why he was refused a special permit for the production of the food show. Further “no reason has been specified” on why he was not allowed entry into India in August 2022. She argued that this was a violation of the proviso to Section 7D of the Act, which “requires compliance with principles of natural justice”. She argued that her client’s OCI card was “still valid” and that Singh was claimed to have been blacklisted by respondents but his OCI card had not been cancelled yet.

Advertisement

According to the Centre, an affidavit has been filed by Foreigners Regional Registration Office stating that “Singh is a blacklist subject who was blacklisted at the instance of the consulate-general of India with the remarks that if he ever arrived in India he ought not to be permitted to enter India and the consulate-general would be given information about the same”.

As per the affidavit, Singh had “misrepresented facts in the visa application for obtaining a journalistic visa in 2020 and had published a documentary titled India Burning, which depicted India in a negative manner”.

Ahluwalia, appearing for the Centre, relied upon the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1947 and the Foreigners Order 1948 and argued that under Clause 11A of the Order that “no foreigner can produce a film for public exhibition without permission in writing from the central government”. According to him, Singh violated this provision and was therefore blacklisted despite being an OCI cardholder.