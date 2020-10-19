Veterinary doctor arrested for creating fake online profiles for duping

Police said the accused, Munnalal Mavasi, was arrested from MP’s Satna. He allegedly used two phones to make fake IDs on Facebook. Recently, police said he made a fake ID of Rajeev Rawal, a senior IPS officer posted in Nicobar, who he found on Facebook.

A 49-year-old veterinary doctor from Madhya Pradesh has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly creating fake social media profiles of people, including IPS officers, and demanding money from their friends and relatives on the pretext of a medical emergency.

Police said the accused, Munnalal Mavasi, was arrested from MP’s Satna. He allegedly used two phones to make fake IDs on Facebook. Recently, police said he made a fake ID of Rajeev Rawal, a senior IPS officer posted in Nicobar, who he found on Facebook. He allegedly contacted Rawal’s friends and told them he needs “money urgently for an emergency”, and gave them his account details.

The officer filed a complaint at South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony police station on September 26 about the cheating case.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “The accused was using the officer’s name, photo and other details from his social media account to make it look real. Details of this fake account were verified and the location of the user was found in Satna.”

The investigating team then found several bank accounts used by the accused for the transactions. Police said they have not been able to trace all his fake accounts as the doctor “used to format his mobile phone regularly”. “We have found only one fake account but he confessed to making four at least. Other fake IDs and data have been deleted from the system,” said a senior police officer.

DCP Thakur said, “As per his preliminary account statement, there are suspicious transactions worth Rs 44,000.”

Police said the accused was saving up money to open a hotel and was working along with two-three others who helped to create fake IDs and cheat people. They allegedly started targeting random users before lockdown.

