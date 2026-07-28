Veteran sports journalist dies in road accident in East Delhi

Senior sports journalist Jasvinder Sidhu, 58, died in a road accident in Delhi on Sunday. Sidhu had worked for Amar Ujala and The Hindustan Times and was also a contributor to BBC Hindi and The Caravan India magazine. He also covered India’s 2006 cricket tour of Pakistan and the 2015 50-over World Cup in Australia.

As per police, Sidhu was killed after he was allegedly hit by a motorcycle while crossing National Highway-9 near the Ghazipur CNG pump in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri in the early hours of Sunday. The rider of the motorcycle, identified as Asif, 35, a resident of Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, also sustained injuries in the accident, an officer said, adding that he has been hospitalised.