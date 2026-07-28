Veteran sports journalist dies in road accident in East Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Senior sports journalist Jasvinder Sidhu, 58, died in a road accident in Delhi on Sunday. Sidhu had worked for Amar Ujala and The Hindustan Times and was also a contributor to BBC Hindi and The Caravan India magazine. He also covered India’s 2006 cricket tour of Pakistan and the 2015 50-over World Cup in Australia.
As per police, Sidhu was killed after he was allegedly hit by a motorcycle while crossing National Highway-9 near the Ghazipur CNG pump in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri in the early hours of Sunday. The rider of the motorcycle, identified as Asif, 35, a resident of Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, also sustained injuries in the accident, an officer said, adding that he has been hospitalised.
Police have registered an FIR under relevant BNS sections for rash driving and causing death by negligence at Kalyanpuri police station, the officer said, adding that Asif has been booked.
Meanwhile, the Delhi-based Press Club of India issued a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of veteran sports journalist Jasvinder Sidhu in a tragic road accident. A familiar and respected presence at the Press Club of India, his passing marks a profound loss to Indian journalism,” it said.
“His dedication to sports journalism, unwavering professionalism and insightful reporting earned him immense respect across the media fraternity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” it added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram