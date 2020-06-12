Veteran poet Gulzar Dehlvi passes away, days after recovering from Covid-19

Dehlvi was the editor of ‘Science ki Duniya’, an Urdu science magazine. (Archive photo) Dehlvi was the editor of ‘Science ki Duniya’, an Urdu science magazine. (Archive photo)

Veteran Urdu poet Anand Mohan Zutshi Gulzar Dehlvi passed away Friday, less than a week after recovering from the novel coronavirus. He was 93.

“His corona test came negative on June 7 and we brought him home. Today he had lunch and at around 2.30pm, and after that he passed away,” his son Anoop Zutshi told PTI. “He was quite old, and the infection had left him very weak. So doctors are thinking it was possible a cardiac arrest,” he added.

Veteran Urdu poet Anand Mohan Zutshi Gulzar Dehlvi passed away today at 2.30 pm at the age of 93. On Sunday, he returned home from the hospital after recovering from #COVID19. @IndianExpress @ieDelhi — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) June 12, 2020

Earlier this month, Dehlvi tested positive for novel coronavirus. After a few days in the Covid-19 ICU at Greater Noida’s Sharda hospital, the nonagenarian returned home after recovering from the virus Sunday.

Dehlvi, a Kashmiri Pandit, was the editor of ‘Science ki Duniya’, the only science magazine published in Urdu by the government, which was launched in 1975.

He is also credited with setting up Urdu schools across India. He was born to poet parents in Old Delhi’s Gali Kashmeerian, and Sitaram Market, in the area, is named after his ancestor. Dehlvi was also associated with the freedom movement since the ’30s, when he was in school, and as he grew up to become a poet, he often attended rallies by Congress.

A Delhi government source said that till last year, Dehlvi would show up at mushairas in the city, and would get a rousing applause when he got on stage.

