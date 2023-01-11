Very light rain likely in Delhi tomorrow after over two months

Delhi is likely to receive very light rainfall Thursday, in what is the first forecast for rainfall for the city in over two months. The national capital has remained dry all through November and December.

The forecast for very light rainfall on Thursday is on account of a western disturbance affecting Northwest India that is likely to bring snowfall or rainfall to the Western Himalayan Region from January 11 to 14, and isolated light rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh from January 11 to 13.

While November usually records around 6 mm of rainfall, December sees 8.1 mm. The last time that the city recorded no rainfall at all in December was in 2016. With no rainfall so far this month as well, January has also recorded a 100 per cent deficit compared to the normal of 7.3 mm till January 11.

While dense fog persisted over Delhi on Wednesday with visibility of around 50 m at the IGI Airport, cold wave conditions have abated with the minimum temperature settling at around 5.9 degree Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory.

With the western disturbance, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by two to four degree over the plains of Northwest India over the next two days and cold wave conditions are unlikely in these parts for the next three days, according to a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature, which was 18.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday, is also set to rise to around 20 degree on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature could rise to around 9 degree by Thursday.

However, the temperature is set to drop once again over the weekend and early next week. The minimum temperature could drop to around 6 degree by January 15, and further to 5 degree at the start of the next week.