Venugopal or Satheesan? As UDF heads to victory in Kerala, talk of CM face in Delhi

With the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) surging towards a comeback in Kerala, celebrations erupted outside Kerala House in Delhi on Monday. Members of the Kerala NGO Association and party supporters celebrated the early trends with drumbeats, firecrackers, and cups of payasam.
Many remained glued to their phones, tracking constituency-wise leads and discussing margins, as excitement built through the morning. Though exit polls and anti-incumbency signals had hinted at a shift, the sheer scale of the UDF’s lead — crossing 100 seats in the 140-member Assembly — caught many by surprise.
As the numbers climbed, so did the buzz. Posters of senior Congress leader K C Venugopal went up near the entrance, drawing cheers, while conversations quickly shifted to the next big question: who will be chief minister?
“We don’t know the CM face yet. Even a woman candidate would be welcome. But among the names, V D Satheesan is the most deserving,” one supporter said.
“Still, the K C Venugopal camp appears strongest, so Satheesan may have the least chance compared to others like Ramesh Chennithala.”
Inside the premises, however, a group of younger supporters was seen raising slogans in favour of Satheesan.
Several attendees also expressed surprise at the scale of the setback faced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left Democratic Front (LDF).
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“Even with anti-incumbency, no one expected such a collapse,” said Muhammad Jasir. Referring to Dharmadam, Vijayan’s constituency, he added, “Last time, he won by around 50,000 votes. This time, it’s humiliating. It shows a clear message from the people.”
Others pointed to welfare measures and shifting voter sentiment. “Free bus travel for women, student concessions, and focus on the elderly have made an impact,” Jasir said.
Celebrations outside Kerala House in Delhi, Monday. (Express Photo by Sophiya Mathew)
Muhammad Razeen, from Kannur, noted a broader organisational shift. “Kannur was considered a stronghold, but the cadre base is scattered. Even grassroots workers seem to have given a dissenting verdict. Otherwise, such a shift from places like Dharmadam is not possible.”
Discussions also centred on constituencies like Payyannur and Mattanur — long seen as Left bastions — where the UDF put up strong performances. Many agreed that while the BJP appeared to be gaining ground in several seats, the dominant narrative remained a clear anti-incumbency push for change.
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“It is a big need for us,” said R Jayesh, president of the Kerala NGO Association. “Government employees have faced difficulties in recent years, and the UDF has supported us. We are happy, and that is why we have gathered here.”
A senior Congress leader present at the venue said key questions remain. “Centre-state relations, development priorities, education, and fiscal challenges… these will all need careful handling by the next government.”
Away from the celebratory entrance, a quieter scene played out inside the Samridhi canteen, where small groups discussed politics over meals. Some wondered aloud whether more celebrations should wait until final results were declared — “padakam potikyanille… result declare aayal mathi (Aren’t they bursting firecrackers… once results are declared),” one attendee remarked.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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