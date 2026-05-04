Venugopal or Satheesan? As UDF heads to victory in Kerala, talk of CM face in Delhi

Posters of senior Congress leader K C Venugopal went up near the entrance to Kerala House in Delhi, Monday. (Express Photo by Sophiya Mathew)

With the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) surging towards a comeback in Kerala, celebrations erupted outside Kerala House in Delhi on Monday. Members of the Kerala NGO Association and party supporters celebrated the early trends with drumbeats, firecrackers, and cups of payasam.

Many remained glued to their phones, tracking constituency-wise leads and discussing margins, as excitement built through the morning. Though exit polls and anti-incumbency signals had hinted at a shift, the sheer scale of the UDF’s lead — crossing 100 seats in the 140-member Assembly — caught many by surprise.

As the numbers climbed, so did the buzz. Posters of senior Congress leader K C Venugopal went up near the entrance, drawing cheers, while conversations quickly shifted to the next big question: who will be chief minister?