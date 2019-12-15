Vendor thrashed by 3 men for selling biryani ‘in their area’ in Greater Noida

The man in his complaint has alleged that the three men abused him on Saturday afternoon. (ANI video screengrab) The man in his complaint has alleged that the three men abused him on Saturday afternoon. (ANI video screengrab)

A 43-year-old vendor was beaten up, allegedly by three men, for “running a stall in their area” in Greater Noida Saturday, said police. An FIR was lodged after a purported video of the incident went viral, added police.

In the video, a man whose face is hidden can be seen slapping and punching a biryani vendor and hurling casteist slurs at him. He can be heard asking the man how he was “selling biryani in their area”.

“We were alerted to a video of a man being assaulted and casteist words being used against him. We have registered an FIR (under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC/ST Act) against three men. The incident is reportedly from Saturday evening. Initial questioning has revealed that the men knew each other, and that the altercation took place over the price of biryani and placement of the pushcart in Rabupura in Greater Noida. Investigation is underway,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Gautam Budh Nagar.

The man in his complaint has alleged that the three men abused him on Saturday afternoon. “When he objected, they started slapping him and used casteist slurs. They managed to escape after threatening him of dire consequences if he reported the matter,” a senior police officer said.

“We have identified the accused. Our teams are conducting raids to nab them,” an officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App