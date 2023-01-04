Ensure unwanted vehicles are not parked outside Northwest Delhi school: Delhi HC to police

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to ensure that unauthorised vehicles are not parked outside a co-educational school in the national capital’s Kingsway Camp area. The direction came over the school’s plea claiming students as well as their parents were inconvenienced and could not access its premises during mornings and afternoons.

After considering the photographs of the area, a single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh directed the Station House Officer, Mukherjee Nagar police station, to ensure that no unwanted vehicles are parked on both sides of the road outside the school. Justice Singh also directed that school buses will be granted priority access for entry and exit to the school in the mornings and the afternoons. “The SHO will ensure that surprise visits are made by the beat constable to ensure that no unwanted presence is there,” the court directed while disposing of the petition.

The court also directed the school to submit an undertaking that its staff will park their vehicles inside the school premises.

Justice Singh noted Wednesday the school’s grievance is that despite the high court’s previous orders, unauthorised vehicles are parked on both sides of the road near the school.

Rosary Senior Secondary School, represented by advocate M P Singh, argued that in the morning the traffic situation, which includes parking of vehicles and unauthorised presences outside the school, becomes chaotic. Pointing out that it was the second round of petitions filed by the school, Singh added buses are unable to access its property.

The school, which was established in 1958 and has 3200 students, claimed that after it filed the previous petition in 2017, the high court had in February 2017 and January 2018 passed orders specifically directing the Delhi Police to deploy an adequate number of personnel when the school opens and closes to decongest the road in question. The plea also claimed the high court’s directions were never followed and that on multiple occasions there had been brawls outside the school due to the chaotic parking.

The school’s counsel argued that “several school dropouts and other persons park their vehicles and are found there”. The school claimed in its plea that erratic parking of vehicles by unauthorised persons is not safe, particularly for girl students, as these people roam about and often engage in fights.

Advertisement

In its plea, the school prayed for a direction to the Delhi Police to formulate appropriate and specific guidelines for parking vehicles outside and to put a barricade at the start of its boundary. Additionally, it also asked for a PCR picket to be installed at the start of the school to avoid the entry of bad elements as well as fights.