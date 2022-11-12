scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Nearly 6,000 vehicles challaned in 1 week for violating pollution norms in Delhi

The restriction on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles was imposed on November 4 to control vehicular pollution.

A water tanker sprays water to control the pollution level in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Nearly 6,000 vehicles were challaned in a week in Delhi for violating restrictions that were imposed on November 4 to control the deteriorating pollution level in the Delhi -NCR region.

According to data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, till 6 am on November 11, 5,882 BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles were stopped/challaned. The restriction on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles was imposed last week to control vehicular pollution. Emergency vehicles like ambulances and other essential services were exempted from this category.

The Delhi government on Friday extended the restrictions on BS-III and BS-IV vehicles till November. “The restrictions may be extended further if the air quality level in the city deteriorates in the coming days,” an official said.

The transport department also issued challans to 204 medium goods and heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi for flouting pollution restrictions. Delhi has 16,213 such registered diesel commercial vehicles.

Opinion |For solutions to Delhi’s bad air problem, we need to look at governments, and voters, not courts

The data also shows that till November 6, the enforcement department stopped 991 trucks on the borders and around 691 trucks were allowed to enter the city.

A ban was also imposed on plying four-wheeler diesel LMVs or light motor vehicles and about 82 such vehicles were stopped/challaned for flouting rules. Delhi has a total of 3 lakh diesel vehicles and 2 lakh petrol vehicles, mostly cars that are not BS-VI compliant.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 11:05:33 am
Live Blog

