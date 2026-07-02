Vehicle, construction curbs, work from home: Delhi moves to combat winter haze

Restrictions to be mandatory from Nov 1 to Feb 28, will operate with GRAP

Written by: Sophiya Mathew, Devansh Mittal
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 05:57 AM IST
Delhi moves to combat winter haze, Delhi winter haze, Delhi government, combat air pollution, work from home, Delhi Air Quality Index, delhi aqi, Delhi air pollution, Delhi air quality, air pollution, air pollution level, Delhi severe air quality, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsA layer of haze over Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a move to combat air pollution during the winter months, the Delhi government has notified a series of restrictions that will come into force from November 1 to February 28 every year — from curbs on vehicles and construction activities, to staggered office timings and work from home.

Until now, the practice was to impose various stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), depending on the air quality index (AQI), during these months. The implementation of GRAP — a framework mechanism under which the governments in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) must take specific sets of actions — is overseen by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

But with the new restrictions, notified on June 23 and made public on Wednesday, many of the measures will mandatorily come into force during this period. These restrictions are set to operate alongside GRAP.

Also Read | Two-wheelers constitute two-thirds of Delhi’s vehicles, why the EV policy shift matters

This could tackle two key concerns. The move seeks to reduce disruptions to workplaces, educational institutions and transport through advance planning while addressing long-standing criticism that pollution-control restrictions under GRAP are largely reactive as they are implemented as air quality deteriorates.

The notification said the framework was based on an analysis of air quality trends over the past three winter seasons, which showed that Delhi’s air quality consistently deteriorated between November 1 and February 15. During these months in 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26, the city’s median AQI ranged between 312 and 342 (‘very poor’), while the peak AQI ranged between 461 and 494 (‘severe+’).

According to the new restrictions, motor vehicles registered outside Delhi and below BS-VI emission standards will not be allowed to ply in the national capital from November 1 to January 31 every year. This will not apply to CNG and electric vehicles, emergency services such as ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles, and other categories specifically exempted by the environment department.

Also Read | Pollution shift: Delhi’s air quality dashboard shows rise in Ozone as NO2, CO decline

“All motor vehicles registered outside the National Capital Territory of Delhi and below BS-VI emission standards shall not be permitted to ply in Delhi. Transport Department, GNCTD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Traffic Police shall ensure strict compliance with the direction,” says the notification.

All petrol, diesel and CNG/LPG retail outlets across Delhi will supply fuel only on production of a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) throughout the year.

To discourage the use of private vehicles, parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled from November 1 to February 28. Parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation have been exempted.

Measures such as staggered office timings and work from home have also been taken to reduce traffic congestion. From November 1 to February 28, offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Hybrid vehicles, charging infra: What experts from IIT said on Delhi EV policy 2.0 draft

From November 1 to January 31, Delhi government and private offices will function with no more than 50 per cent physical staff attendance, while the remaining employees will work from home. Essential and emergency services, including hospitals, public transport, power, water supply, sanitation, disaster management and pollution-control agencies, have been exempted.

“All private entities are to… implement staggered working hours, ensure strict compliance with work-from-home norms, minimise vehicular movement associated with office commute by using methods like car-pooling, ride-sharing, common bus, promoting public transport etc,” says the notification.

Also, from November 1 to January 31, there will be a ban on dust-generating demolition and open civil construction activities, except for essential public infrastructure projects. A complete ban on construction and demolition activities, barring urgent government projects and emergency works, will remain in force from December 10 to January 20.

Express Opinion | In Delhi, the road ahead is electric, but it isn’t easy

During the same period, vehicles carrying construction material such as sand, stone, bricks, cement and debris will not be allowed to enter Delhi, except those engaged in projects of national importance, essential public infrastructure, emergency works and other exempted categories.

Story continues below this ad

The notification also mandates anti-smog guns or mist systems for large commercial buildings and construction sites above specified sizes.

To tackle open burning, the notification makes resident welfare associations, housing societies, institutions, contractors and establishments responsible for preventing burning of waste, biomass, leaves, garbage, plastic and other materials within areas under their control.

Typically, under GRAP Stage I, when AQI ranges between 201-300 (termed as ‘poor’), measures taken include intensified enforcement of dust-control measures, stricter checks on vehicular emissions, enhanced parking charges and greater use of public transport.

Stage II (‘very poor’, AQI 301-400) adds restrictions on diesel generators and increases road sweeping and water sprinkling. Stage III (‘severe’, AQI 401-450) imposes a ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, restricts plying of certain categories of polluting vehicles and encourages work-from-home measures.

Story continues below this ad

Stage IV (‘severe+’, AQI above 450) brings the strictest curbs, including a ban on truck entry except essential services, closure of schools, suspension of non-essential construction, and restrictions on the movement of four-wheelers under the odd-even scheme, if notified.

Key measures

  • Fuel only to vehicles with valid PUCC through the year.
  • Entry of non-Delhi registered vehicles below BS-VI barred from Nov 1-Jan 31.
  • 50% physical attendance in govt, pvt offices from Nov 1-Jan 31.
  • Ban on most demolition, dust-generating construction work from Nov 1-Jan 31.
  • Complete ban on construction, demolition from Dec 10-Jan 20, barring urgent govt projects.
  • Anti-smog guns/mist systems mandatory for commercial buildings exceeding 3,000 sq m.
  • RWAs, housing societies, institutions, contractors responsible for preventing open burning of waste, leaves, biomass and garbage.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
twitter

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments