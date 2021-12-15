Delhi: Vehicle buyers can now get registration certificate directly from the dealer

In a bid to make vehicle registration a hassle-free affair, the Delhi government has enabled buyers to now get a registration certificate (RC) for their vehicles directly from the dealer. The pilot project had begun in March this year, and 1.44 lakh RCs have been issued so far.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Tuesday inspected the RC printing facility at Rana Motors, Bhikaji Cama Place and handed over the new RC to a customer while inspecting the facility and process. Senior officers from the Transport Department including Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra were also present.

Gahlot said “We’ve simplified public service delivery in a way no other state has… Delhiites used to face a lot of harassment for getting their vehicles registered in time earlier, both at dealer points and RTOs and now a buyer will get their RC in hand along with the vehicle. We also have strict regulatory provisions to ensure that no consumer faces difficulties or is levied any extra charge for printing RCs. What earlier took more than a month, will now be done on the spot.”

As part of the pilot project, the first RC was issued on March 17. This was soon expanded across Delhi and by September 2021 all self-registration dealers in Delhi-NCR were empowered to print RCs.

“The new QR code-based Smart cards for registration certificates have the owner’s name printed on the front while the microchip and the QR code would be embedded at the back of the card. This will enable unification in linking and validating one’s information to smart cards with Vahan, the nationwide vehicle registration database. The QR is also being implemented nationwide, the QR code reader is easily procurable and will do away with the requirement of any manual intervention altogether,” the government said in a statement.

“Delhi has 263 dealers who are providing the facility of printing of RCs at their dealer point. The Transport Department has already issued 1,44,395 RC through self-registration dealers since the start of the pilot project… This service will soon be officially dedicated to the public by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” it said.

As part of the process, Zonal DCs issue blank RCs “with a unique hologram number to the dealer points” to “prevent tampering and duplicacy”.

“The data entry, verification and approval of vehicle registrations will all be done at the dealer’s end, and the authorization and login credentials, e-sign facility will all be Aadhaar based. The self-registration dealers would submit vehicle registration files on a weekly basis to the DTO concerned. No extra charges are being levied from customers for printing RCs at dealer point,” the government said.